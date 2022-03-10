Punjab Election Constituency-wise Result 2022: Party-wise performance, winners and losers

  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:06 ist
Find out the constituency-wise list of winners, losers, margins and more from the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 results.
  •  

    Check the constituency-wise results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Samana, Shutrana

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Samana constituency, click here 👉Samana
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shutrana constituency, click here 👉Shutrana
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rajpura constituency, click here 👉Rajpura
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dera Bassi constituency, click here 👉Dera Bassi
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ghanaur constituency, click here 👉Ghanaur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sanour constituency, click here 👉Sanour
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Patiala constituency, click here 👉Patiala
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Amargarh, Dhuri, Sangrur, Nabha, Patiala Rural

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amargarh constituency, click here 👉Amargarh
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dhuri constituency, click here 👉Dhuri
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sangrur constituency, click here 👉Sangrur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nabha constituency, click here 👉Nabha
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Patiala Rural constituency, click here 👉Patiala Rural
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sunam, Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan, Malerkotla

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sunam constituency, click here 👉Sunam
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhadaur constituency, click here 👉Bhadaur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Barnala constituency, click here 👉Barnala
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mehal Kalan constituency, click here 👉Mehal Kalan
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Malerkotla constituency, click here 👉Malerkotla
  •  

    Meanwhile, check out the constituency-wise result of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 here!

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Lehra, Dirba

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mansa constituency, click here 👉Mansa
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sardulgarh constituency, click here 👉Sardulgarh
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Budhlada constituency, click here 👉Budhlada
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lehra constituency, click here 👉Lehra
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dirba constituency, click here 👉Dirba
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Talwandi Sabo, Maur

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhucho Mandi constituency, click here 👉Bhucho Mandi
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bathinda Urban constituency, click here 👉Bathinda Urban
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bathinda Rural constituency, click here 👉Bathinda Rural
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Talwandi Sabo constituency, click here 👉Talwandi Sabo
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Maur constituency, click here 👉Maur
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Muktsar, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaitu, Rampura Phul

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Muktsar constituency, click here 👉Muktsar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Faridkot constituency, click here 👉Faridkot
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kotkapura constituency, click here 👉Kotkapura
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jaitu constituency, click here 👉Jaitu
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rampura Phul constituency, click here 👉Rampura Phul
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Abohar, Balluana, Lambi, Gidderbaha, Malout

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Abohar constituency, click here 👉Abohar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Balluana constituency, click here 👉Balluana
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lambi constituency, click here 👉Lambi
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gidderbaha constituency, click here 👉Gidderbaha
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Malout constituency, click here 👉Malout
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Firozpur City, Firozpur Rural, Guru Har Sahai, Jalalabad, Fazilka

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Firozpur City constituency, click here 👉Firozpur City
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Firozpur Rural constituency, click here 👉Firozpur Rural
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Guru Har Sahai constituency, click here 👉Guru Har Sahai
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalalabad constituency, click here 👉Jalalabad
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fazilka constituency, click here 👉Fazilka
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Nihal Singhwala, Bhagha Purana, Moga, Dharamkot, Zira

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nihal Singhwala constituency, click here 👉

    Nihal Singhwala

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhagha Purana constituency, click here 👉Bhagha Purana
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Moga constituency, click here 👉Moga
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dharamkot constituency, click here 👉Dharamkot
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Zira constituency, click here 👉Zira
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gill constituency, click here 👉Gill
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Payal constituency, click here 👉Payal
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dakha constituency, click here 👉Dakha
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Raikot constituency, click here 👉Raikot
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jagraon constituency, click here 👉Jagraon
  •  

    Meanwhile, check out the constituency-wise result of the Goa elections 2022 here!

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ludhiana South constituency, click here 👉Ludhiana South
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Atam Nagar constituency, click here 👉Atam Nagar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ludhiana Central constituency, click here 👉

    Ludhiana Central

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ludhiana West constituency, click here 👉Ludhiana West
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ludhiana North constituency, click here 👉Ludhiana North
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Amloh, Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amloh constituency, click here 👉Amloh
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khanna constituency, click here 👉Khanna
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Samrala constituency, click here 👉Samrala
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sahnewal constituency, click here 👉Sahnewal
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ludhiana East constituency, click here 👉Ludhiana East
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar, S.A.S.Nagar, Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chamkaur Sahib constituency, click here 👉

    Chamkaur Sahib

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kharar constituency, click here 👉Kharar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for S.A.S.Nagar constituency, click here 👉S.A.S.Nagar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bassi Pathana constituency, click here 👉Bassi Pathana
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, click here 👉

    Fatehgarh Sahib

  •  

    Meanwhile, check out the constituency-wise result of the Uttarakhand elections 2022 here!

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Banga, Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Banga constituency, click here 👉Banga
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nawanshahr constituency, click here 👉Nawanshahr
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Balachaur constituency, click here 👉Balachaur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Anandpur Sahib constituency, click here 👉Anandpur Sahib
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rupnagar constituency, click here 👉Rupnagar
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Urmar, Sham Chaurasi, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Garhshankar

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Urmar constituency, click here 👉Urmar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sham Chaurasi constituency, click here 👉Sham Chaurasi
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hoshiarpur constituency, click here 👉Hoshiarpur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chabbewal constituency, click here 👉Chabbewal
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Garhshankar constituency, click here 👉Garhshankar
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt., Adampur, Mukerian, Dasuya

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalandhar North constituency, click here 👉Jalandhar North
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalandhar Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Jalandhar Cantt.
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Adampur constituency, click here 👉Adampur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mukerian constituency, click here 👉Mukerian
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dasuya constituency, click here 👉Dasuya
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nakodar constituency, click here 👉Nakodar
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shahkot constituency, click here 👉Shahkot
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kartarpur constituency, click here 👉Kartarpur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalandhar West constituency, click here 👉Jalandhar West
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalandhar Central constituency, click here 👉

    Jalandhar Central

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Phillaur

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bholath constituency, click here 👉Bholath
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kapurthala constituency, click here 👉Kapurthala
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, click here 👉Sultanpur Lodhi
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Phagwara constituency, click here 👉Phagwara
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Phillaur constituency, click here 👉Phillaur
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Tarn Taran, Khem Karan, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tarn Taran constituency, click here 👉Tarn Taran
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khem Karan constituency, click here 👉Khem Karan
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Patti constituency, click here 👉Patti
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khadoor Sahib constituency, click here 👉Khadoor Sahib
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Baba Bakala constituency, click here 👉Baba Bakala
  •  

    Meanwhile, check out the constituency-wise result of the Manipur elections 2022 here!

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amritsar South, Attari

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amritsar West constituency, click here 👉Amritsar West
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amritsar Central constituency, click here 👉Amritsar Central
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amritsar East constituency, click here 👉Amritsar East
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amritsar South constituency, click here 👉Amritsar South
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Attari constituency, click here 👉Attari
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Majitha, Jandiala, Amritsar North

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ajnala constituency, click here 👉Ajnala
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Raja Sansi constituency, click here 👉Raja Sansi
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Majitha constituency, click here 👉Majitha
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jandiala constituency, click here 👉Jandiala
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amritsar North constituency, click here 👉Amritsar North
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Qadian, Batala, Sri Hargobindpur, Fatehgarh, Dera Baba

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Qadian constituency, click here 👉Qadian
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Batala constituency, click here 👉Batala
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sri Hargobindpur constituency, click here 👉

    Sri Hargobindpur

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fatehgarh Churian constituency, click here 👉

    Fatehgarh Churian

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dera Baba Nanak constituency, click here 👉

    Dera Baba Nanak

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar

    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sujanpur constituency, click here 👉Sujanpur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhoa constituency, click here 👉Bhoa
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pathankot constituency, click here 👉Pathankot
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gurdaspur constituency, click here 👉Gurdaspur
    To get Punjab election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dina Nagar constituency, click here 👉Dina Nagar
  •  

    Punjab Assembly Election Result 2017

  •  

    Track constituency-wise result updates of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 here!