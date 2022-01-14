SAD urges EC to reconsider ban on physical rallies

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday appealed to the Election Commission to reconsider its ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 15 due to Covid concerns, and said small campaign meetings should be allowed in Punjab as these are necessary for candidates to approach all sections of society.

In a letter to the poll panel, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema claimed that the ban was causing great hardship to the candidates of all parties.

He said that it is not possible to cover all voters of an assembly constituency through digital campaign as there are many backward areas in the state where internet networks are not working properly.

Also Read | Political parties urged to include clean air in Punjab Assembly poll manifestos

Cheema further said that the elderly people who constitute a good part of the population rarely use digital devices and the poor have very little access to digital technology.

The SAD leader said that due to these reasons a major part of society will remain uncovered if only digital campaign is allowed.

"This will deny equal opportunities to all the voters. This will also affect the percentage of polling," he claimed, according to a party statement.

He said that SAD understands that big rallies may be banned "but small meetings are a must".

He said that all political parties may be allowed to hold small gatherings with Covid precautions.

Punjab votes on February 14.

Assembly polls in four other states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa are also being held between February 10 and March 7, with the counting of votes on March 10.

Announcing the month-long election schedule with a strong focus on digital and virtual modes of campaigning in view of the COVID-19 situation, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had earlier said the ban on rallies, road shows, nukkad sabhas, padayatra and vehicle rallies will be reviewed on January 15.

Cheema also complained to the poll panel that many parties which are contesting elections in the state are in government in Punjab, Delhi or at the Centre.

"They are misusing government funds to promote their political interests," he alleged.

"For example, the AAP has a government in Delhi state. They are daily showing multiple development stories in the form of paid news on various TV channels of Punjab," he alleged.

The Akali leader further alleged that these "paid news advertisements are aimed at influencing the voters of Punjab".

"Since the model code of conduct is in force in Punjab, in Delhi, the AAP is exploiting this loophole to the maximum and spending crores of rupees on paid news advertisements at the expense of Delhi state exchequer. This puts other parties at a disadvantage," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos: