BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj', 'goonda raj ': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that having a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means control over rioters, 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj' which was prevalent during previous regimes.
Addressing a rally here, PM Modi said the enthusiasm of people shows that the BJP will get their support in the remaining five phases of polling in UP as well.
Also Read | At Pathankot rally, PM Narendra Modi calls AAP a 'xerox' of Congress
"A BJP government in UP means freedom to celebrate festivals, safety of sisters and daughters. Our government here means continuous work for the welfare of the poor and double speed work on Centre's schemes," he said.
Modi's rally covered nine assembly segments of Sitapur district that will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers
'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain
New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife
Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?
Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri