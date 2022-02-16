BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj': PM Modi

BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj', 'goonda raj ': PM Modi

Modi's rally covered nine assembly segments of Sitapur district that will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23

PTI
PTI, Sitapur,
  • Feb 16 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 18:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that having a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means control over rioters, 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj' which was prevalent during previous regimes.

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi said the enthusiasm of people shows that the BJP will get their support in the remaining five phases of polling in UP as well.

Also Read | At Pathankot rally, PM Narendra Modi calls AAP a 'xerox' of Congress

"A BJP government in UP means freedom to celebrate festivals, safety of sisters and daughters. Our government here means continuous work for the welfare of the poor and double speed work on Centre's schemes," he said. 

Modi's rally covered nine assembly segments of Sitapur district that will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
Indian Politics
BJP
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

 