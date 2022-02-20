BJP govt stalled UP's development, will be removed from power: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP government has stalled the development of Uttar Pradesh and it will be removed from power like the Central farm laws were repealed, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday.

"I want to say that 'kaka' has gone and Baba will also go like it. Kaka means 'Kale Kanoon' (black farm laws) which have been withdrawn by the government," he told an election rally here, Baba being in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Continuing with his jibe at Adityanath, Yadav said, "Baba chief minister says that I get up at 12 at night. I am his neighbour and I also see smoke coming out from his residence from time to time. He is working 24 hours a day that is why youngsters are not getting jobs in UP.”

Claiming that his party has already won majority in Uttar Pradesh polls, Yadav said BJP leaders have lost all hopes after the first two phases of polling.

"By the last phase, one will only find bhoot (ghosts) dancing at BJP booths. People will reduce the BJP to zero in the fourth round of polling," Yadav said.

"The BJP dupes even poor people. They gave a free cylinder but hiked the prices of LPG, making it impossible for them to get the cylinders refilled," Yadav said.

"Farmers are already troubled by inflation. We will provide free fertilisers to small farmers in the state. BJP people used to say they will ensure that people who wear slippers can fly in aeroplanes, but the BJP sold the aeroplanes and ships after coming to power. They are now selling even railway stations," Yadav said.

Reiterating the party's promise of providing 300 units of electricity free, Yadav said "Adityanath cannot take the name of power plants neither does he know how to operate smartphones and tablets."

Addressing youths, the former chief minister said that close to 11 lakh government posts are laying vacant which will be filled when his government comes to power.

"We will open recruitment police for the youth after coming to power. If needed we will provide age relaxation to those candidates who turned overage due to the Covid pandemic," said Yadav, adding he would also appeal to the Army to recruit more youths from the state.

Calling BJP leader "liars", Yadav said they talk about Pakistan and terrorism in Uttar Pradesh whereas "people here need fertilizers and jobs".

"The people of the state will teach them a lesson in the election."

Yadav also took a jibe on the BJP for not giving a ticket to Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

Unnao will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

Watch latest videos by DH here: