Just 0.43% votes for Owaisi's AIMIM in UP polls

In the 2017 assembly elections, Owaisi's party had contested 38 seats and in 37 seats, its candidates forfeited their deposits

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 10 2022, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 20:36 ist

Most of the candidates of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have not been able to cross the 5,000-mark in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to poll trends on Thursday.

The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.43 per cent of the total votes polled across the 403 assembly seats in the state, the Election Commission website showed.

AIMIM candidates Qamar Kamal in Azamgarh got 1,368 votes, Umair Madni in Deoband 3,145 votes, Abhayraj in Jaunpur 1,340 votes, Moinuddin in Kanpur Cantt 754 votes, Salman in Lucknow Central 463 votes, Rashid in Moradabad 1,266 votes, Mohid Fargani 1,771 votes from Moradabad Rural, and Imran Ahmed in Meerut got 2,405 votes, the website showed at 4 pm.

Among other party candidates, Abdur Rahman Ansari got 2,116 votes in Nizamabad, Mohd Intezar 2,642 votes in Muzaffarnagar, Mohd Rafique 1,363 votes in Sandila, Irfan 4,886 votes in Tanda, Yor Mohammed 571 votes in Sirathu, while Rashid Jameel got 1,747 votes from Bahraich, it showed.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had claimed to have fielded candidates in 100 seats for the UP assembly elections, with a focus on the constituencies where the Muslim community is in majority.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Owaisi's party had contested 38 seats and in 37 seats, its candidates forfeited their deposits.

