PM Narendra Modi says trends indicate 'early' Holi for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing Assembly polls, even as he sought to appeal to Muslim women.

"The voting trends in the first and second phase have indicated that Yogi Adityanath is going to be the CM of the state again. This year the Holi will come early for us," Modi said while addressing an election meeting at Akbarpur in Kanpur Dehat district.

Apparently realising that Muslims held the key to the results on over two dozen seats in the second phase of polling on Monday, the prime minister said that the Muslim women were 'silently' voting for the BJP.

"My Muslim sisters are silently blessing Modi. They know who came to their help when they needed it," Modi said apparently referring to the law scrapping the Triple Talaq.

Terming Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav 'parivarvadi', the PM said that the SP chose a new friend in every election. "These people try to win polls riding on the shoulder of a new friend in every election and after the polls they dump that friend," he added. The SP had contested the 2017 polls in alliance with Congress while in 2019 Lok Sabha polls it joined hands with the BSP.

"Those who change friends regularly can not be expected to develop the state," he added.

