Support Yogi Adityanath or face bulldozers, BJP MLA warns Uttar Pradesh voters

Triggering a controversy, BJP MLA T Raja Singh in a video warned that people of Uttar Pradesh must vote for CM Yogi Adityanath or they will face "JCBs and bulldozers" after the election.

Threatening people of dire consequences, the BJP MLA is heard saying that everyone who did not support Yogi in the election, would be identified after the polls.

"Those who do not vote for BJP must know that Yogi has already got thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. Everyone who did not support Yogi, all such areas will be identified after the election. And you all know what the JCBs and bulldozers are used for, isn't it?," Singh said.

"I would like to tell all those traitors who don't want Yogi to become the CM again that if you want to stay in Uttar Pradesh, you will have to chant Yogi's name, or you will have to leave the state," he added.

"Vote for Yogi in UP polls or face JCB & bulldozers. Your home will be crushed." This is an open threat of T Raja Singh, Hyd BJP MLA, to the UP people. This is happening under your protection. @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/dH1VclTRTY — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) February 15, 2022

Earlier, Yogi had warned criminals that they would face the “bulldozer” once the elections results were out.

“Bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after March 10,” Adityanath said, apparently referring to the raising of illegally-constructed buildings by criminals.

