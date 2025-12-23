Menu
Kerala draft voters list published; 24.08 lakh eliminated

The number of voters in Kerala has come down from 2,78,50,855 to 2,54,42,352, which includes 1,23,83,341 males, 1,30,58,731 females and 280 third-gender persons.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 15:33 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 15:32 IST
India NewsKeralaElectionsIndia Politicsspecial intensive revision

