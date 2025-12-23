Kerala draft voters list published; 24.08 lakh eliminated

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the draft electoral roll of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a> after door-to- door enumeration of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIR">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) was published on Tuesday, 24,08,503 persons have been eliminated for various reasons, while the mapping of around 19 lakh voters from the 2002 voters' list is still pending.</p><p>The number of voters in Kerala has come down from 2,78,50,855 to 2,54,42,352, which includes 1,23,83,341 males, 1,30,58,731 females and 280 third-gender persons.</p>.Around 32 lakh unmapped voters to be called in phase 1 of SIR hearings from December 27 in Bengal.<p>Among the 24,08,503 who got eliminated, around 1,60,830 did not either return the filled up form or refused to accept the form and 6,45,548 were untraceable. </p><p>The remaining include 6,49,885 deceased persons, 8,16,221 shifted persons and 1,36,029 duplicate entries. The total persons eliminated comes to 8.65 per cent of the previous voters list.</p><p>Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said all those who have returned the filled up enumeration forms have been included in the draft list. </p><p>"Mapping with the 2002 voters list is progressing and around 93 percent was completed till Dec 18. Mapping process of the remaining around 19 lakh was progressing. Those who could not be mapped would be issued notices and they would have to produce supporting documents as prescribed by the election commission. If the political parties or others could point out specific instances of any genuine voters being missed out it would be examined." </p><p>Objections regarding the draft list can be submitted until January 22, 2026 and hearings will be conducted till February 14. </p><p>There will be also options for filing appeals. The final list will be published on February 21. Later, a drive for adding new voters will be subsequently carried out, he said.</p><p>Kelkar also said the ECI informed the state government that SIR enumeration in Kerala was already extended and hence no further extension is possible. </p><p>The state government had formally requested the election commission for extending the enumeration process citing the large number of persons being eliminated.</p>