Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Elaborate arrangements at TTD for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam from December 30 to January 8

Around 24 lakh devotees registered, of whom 1.89 lakh devotees were selected through e-DIP and allotted tokens for the first three days.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 15:27 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTTDTirumala

Follow us on :

Follow Us