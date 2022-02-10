UP elections: BJP hits out at Jayant Chaudhary for not voting

BJP hits out at Jayant for not voting in UP elections

Chaudhary is reportedly unavailable to cast a vote since he is scheduled to attend a rally with Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary for not casting his vote on Thursday, the BJP asked if he has already abandoned the idea of winning.

However, Chaudhary has told ANI that he will try to cast his vote in Mathura before the end of polling time, after reports emerged that he is unlikely to vote.  

BJP Information and Technology Department national in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted: "How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn't serious about casting his vote?"

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, "Voting is not only a right but the foremost duty of every citizen especially someone who leads a party. Jayant Chaudhary not casting his vote sends out a message that he doesn't care; nor does he believe that RLD will win. When he has given up, why will people vote for his party?"

It has been reported that RLD chief Chaudhary is unlikely to cast his vote due to his scheduled public rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Bijnor. Chaudhary is a voter of Mathura region.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government that will fulfill their aspirations.

