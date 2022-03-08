Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Baraut Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baraut Assembly Constituency (AC No. 51) in Baghpat district went to polls on February 10, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Baraut Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik won Baraut constituency seat securing 79427 votes, beating RLD candidate Sahab Singh by a margin of 26486 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baraut constituency were 288052. Of that, 1,84,308 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baraut assembly constituency.
