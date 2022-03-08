Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bilari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bilari Assembly Constituency (AC No. 30) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bilari Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Mohd. Faeem won Bilari constituency seat securing 85682 votes, beating BJP candidate Suresh Saini by a margin of 13441 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bilari constituency were 343939. Of that, 2,27,993 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bilari assembly constituency.