Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gonda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gonda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 296) in Gonda district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gonda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Prateek Bhushan Singh won Gonda constituency seat securing 58254 votes, beating BSP candidate Mo. Jaleel Khan by a margin of 11678 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gonda constituency were 342315. Of that, 1,91,961 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

