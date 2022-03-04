Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jahanabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jahanabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 238) in Fatehpur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jahanabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki won Jahanabad constituency seat securing 81438 votes, beating SP candidate Madangopal Verma by a margin of 47606 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jahanabad constituency were 296282. Of that, 1,80,238 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

