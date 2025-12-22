<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Three young doctors are being widely appreciated for performing an emergency <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=surgery%20">surgical procedure</a> on the road using a razor blade and straw and saving the life of a youth injured in a road accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kochi">Kochi</a>.</p><p>Assistant professor at the cardiac surgery wing of Kottayam government medical college Dr. B Manoop, Dr Thomas Peter and Dr. Dhidiya K Thomas of the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Kochi performed surgical cricothyroidotomy, an emergency procedure to create an airway. The person operated was identified as Kollam resident, Linu, who suffered injuries in a road accident at Udayamperoor on Sunday night.</p>.Nepali girl gets a new heart from Kerala.<p>Doctor couple Thomas and Dhidiya, as well as Dr. Manoop, who were passing by the area at that time of the accident, rushed to help the accident victim lying on the road with injuries on the face. </p><p>Linu was struggling to breath which could lead to respiratory arrest due to blood clotting on the airway.</p><p>Subsequently, the three doctors swung into action. They decided to try their best at the spot. Police and locals also extended help.</p><p>Locals arranged for a razor blade and a plastic straw, while also switching on the flash lights of their mobile phones. </p><p>People also cooperated by not taking mobile videos of the procedure. After performing surgical cricothyroidotomy, Linu was shifted to a hospital. Dr Manoop accompanied the patient in the ambulance.</p><p>The Indian Medical Association has appreciated the doctors for their initiative.</p><p>"The young doctors have set a model by initiating in providing emergency care to the accident victim with the available resources," IMA state president Dr M N Menon and state secretary Dr Roy R Chandran said in a statement.</p><p>The doctors are also being widely appreciated on social media.</p>