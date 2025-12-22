<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday asked lawyers to approach the Supreme Court Registry for urgent hearing of cases which will scrutinise the reasons and list the matter accordingly. </p><p>The CJI made three observations while sitting in a special vacation bench on Monday, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi to hear some urgent matters that require immediate judicial intervention. </p>.One or two benches of SC may sit on December 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI Surya Kant.<p>As the bench commenced hearing of the cases, lawyers started mentioning cases for urgent hearing.</p><p>Hearing these, the CJI said, "We will scrutinise the reasons and list the matter accordingly". </p><p>At present, the Supreme Court was holding special vacation bench keeping in view the urgency in the matters which needed immediate hearing. </p><p>The winter vacation started from December 20 and will continue upto January 4.</p>