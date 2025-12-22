Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Registry to scrutinise urgent cases to list accordingly, CJI Surya Kant to lawyers

At present, the Supreme Court was holding special vacation bench keeping in view the urgency in the matters which needed immediate hearing.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 14:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 14:14 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us