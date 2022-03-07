Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jalalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jalalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 280) in Ambedkar Nagar district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jalalpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Ram Achal Rajbhar won Jalalpur constituency seat securing 90309 votes, beating BJP candidate Dr. Rajesh Singh by a margin of 14013 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalalpur constituency were 384276. Of that, 2,02,597 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

