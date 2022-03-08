Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jaunpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jaunpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 366) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jaunpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Girish Chandra Yadav won Jaunpur constituency seat securing 90324 votes, beating INC candidate Nadeem Javed by a margin of 12284 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jaunpur constituency were 390593. Of that, 2,23,638 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

