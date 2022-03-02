Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Laharpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Laharpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 148) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Laharpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suneel Verma won Laharpur constituency seat securing 79467 votes, beating BSP candidate Mo. Jasmeer Ansari by a margin of 9118 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Laharpur constituency were 339731. Of that, 2,26,694 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Laharpur assembly constituency.