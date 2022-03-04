Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Manjhanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Manjhanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 252) in Kaushambi district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Manjhanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Lal Bahadur won Manjhanpur constituency seat securing 92818 votes, beating BSP candidate Indrajeet Saroj by a margin of 4160 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Manjhanpur constituency were 378420. Of that, 2,19,684 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manjhanpur assembly constituency.