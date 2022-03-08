Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mariyahu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mariyahu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 370) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mariyahu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Leena Tiwari won Mariyahu constituency seat securing 58804 votes, beating SP candidate Shraddha Yadav by a margin of 11350 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mariyahu constituency were 308120. Of that, 1,78,869 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

