<p>New Delhi: A little over 10% or 3.67 crore names have been omitted in the draft electoral rolls of 11 states and union territories published after the second round of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) owing to death, shifting or having registered in multiple places.</p>.<p>The draft list of Uttar Pradesh, the 12th and last state in the second round, will be published on December 31.<br>On Tuesday, the draft voter list of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar were released. The draft rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were released in the past 10 days.</p>.<p>According to the EC, genuine voters can still be added back to the electoral roll during the claims and objections phase, which will end on January 22, by filling appropriate forms.</p>.<p>In the first phase of SIR, which was conducted in Bihar earlier this year, around 65 lakh out of 7.89 crore voters were deleted. However, later around three lakh voters were added during claims and objections period and with new additions, the total number of voters was pegged at 7.42 crore.</p>.Around 32 lakh unmapped voters to be called in phase 1 of SIR hearings from December 27 in Bengal.<p>An analysis of draft rolls showed that 31.85 crore out of a total number of 35.52 crore voters in the previous voters list in 10 states and union territories managed to get into the draft. Of those omitted, 99.81 lakh were marked as dead, while 2.47 crore were recorded as shifted from the address where they have registered as a voter. Around 18.60 lakh voters have registered in more than one polling station.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu has the highest number and proportion of omission of names in the draft list at 97.37 lakh or 15.19% of 6.41 crore voters.</p>.<p>Gujarat followed Tamil Nadu with 73.73 lakh or 14.5% of 5.08 crore failing to get into the draft list.<br />Among the union territories, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the highest proportion of deletions, 20.62% or 64,014 of 3,10 lakh voters, while if one takes absolute numbers, Puducherry topped the list with 1.03 lakh or 10.12% of 10.21 lakh.</p>.<p>Analysis showed that Madhya Pradesh (7.45%), West Bengal (7.59%), Rajasthan (7.65%), Goa (8.44%) and Kerala (8.65%) saw a proportion of deletions between 7.45% and 8.65%. Chhattisgarh had a higher proportion of 12.88% deletions, 27.34 lakh of 2.12 crore.</p>