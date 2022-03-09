Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mathura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mathura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 84) in Mathura district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mathura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shrikant Sharma won Mathura constituency seat securing 143361 votes, beating INC candidate Pradeep Mathur by a margin of 1,01,161 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mathura constituency were 425749. Of that, 2,51,836 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mathura assembly constituency.