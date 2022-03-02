Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mohammdi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mohammdi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 144) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mohammdi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Lokendra Pratap Singh won Mohammdi constituency seat securing 93000 votes, beating INC candidate Sanjay Sharma by a margin of 33918 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mohammdi constituency were 315263. Of that, 2,16,816 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mohammdi assembly constituency.