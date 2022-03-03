Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rasulabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rasulabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 205) in Kanpur Dehat district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rasulabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nirmala Sankhwar won Rasulabad constituency seat securing 88390 votes, beating SP candidate Arun Kumari Kori by a margin of 33394 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rasulabad constituency were 311334. Of that, 1,87,964 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rasulabad assembly constituency.