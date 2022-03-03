Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rath Assembly Constituency (AC No. 229) in Hamirpur district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rath Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Manisha Anuragi won Rath constituency seat securing 147526 votes, beating INC candidate Gayadeen Anuragi by a margin of 1,04,643 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rath constituency were 383217. Of that, 2,37,416 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rath assembly constituency.