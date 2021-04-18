Didi demoralised realising her defeat: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Taking potshots at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that she is demoralised realising her impending defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Shah claimed that the BJP has already won more than 122 seats in the first five phases of the Assembly elections.

“Didi seems to be demoralised as after five phases of the Assembly elections as the BJP is already well ahead of her party with more than 122 seats,” said Shah. He was addressing a rally in East Bardhaman district.

He also said that Mamata will not only be voted out of power, but will also lose to her former protege Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat.

Another reason for Mamata's sadness, Shah claimed, is that her goons have failed to turn the tide in her favour in the first five phases of the polls.

Read | PM Modi should resign owning responsibility for Covid-19 surge: Mamata

Sarcastically referring to Mamata as a “big and well-known leader” in the country, Shah said that she will receive the grand farewell by losing with a big margin in Nandigram.

Mocking the Chief Minister’s injury sustained during campaigning in Nandigram, Shah said that hopefully, it will heal before May 2, so that she can walk to the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to tender her resignation.

“Illegal immigrants are snatching the country’s resources meant for its citizens. Didi treats those as second-class citizens who do not belong to her vote bank,” said Shah. He further alleged that the TMC has started a “new model” in Bengal where its government runs on “bombs and guns”.

“This model will change once the BJP comes to power. There will be development and there will be ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal),” said Shah.