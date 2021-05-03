Post-poll violence shakes Bengal; BJP to hold nationwide protest on May 5

A day after the rout in West Bengal, BJP went hammer and tongs against Trinamool Congress, accusing it of "sponsoring" violence against BJP workers with the party announcing a nationwide dharna on May 5 and its chief J P Nadda going for a two-day visit to the state from May 4 to take stock of the situation.

"The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP," the party said.

In a separate press statement BJP communication department chief Anil Baluni said, "Nadda will be staying in Bengal for two days to take stock of the violence going on in the state against the BJP workers under the patronage of Trinamool Congress. Within 24 hours of election results coming out, a number of BJP workers have been murdered and many workers have got seriously injured. The houses and shops of many party workers have been burnt down."

Condemning the alleged violence by Trinamool Congress, the BJP linked it to Banerjee's personal defeat in the Nandigram assembly seat. "What is surprising is that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mere spectator to the ongoing violence. She has neither condemned it, nor given direction to the administration in this regard or taken any action against the perpetrators," the party said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who had an interaction with Banerjee on the issue, later tweeted that during their over an hour interaction, his "primary focus was that the government takes all steps to ensure the post-poll violence, arson, loot and killings end. It is unfortunate that many lives have been lost, several injured, houses torched in this violence."

He further said he has summoned the Police Commissioner in regard to the violence.

Was constrained to summon ACS @HomeBengal DGP @WBPolice Police Commissioner @CPKolkata in wake of post poll violence & vandalism resulting in killings, injuries & destruction of shops and houses. All were called upon to submit report urgently. Unfortunate no report thus far. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 3, 2021

Sharing photos of the violence, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury also took to Twitter saying " Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC's 'victory celebrations'? Condemnable. Will be resisted and rebuffed. Instead of focussing on combating the pandemic, TMC unleashes such mayhem. CPI (M) as always, will be with the people to protect, assist, providing relief."

While Banerjee has urged supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to react to provocations, the BJP has gone to the town highlighting the "dreadful scenes of dance of violence" (Himsa ke tandav ke beebhatsa drishya) with the party leaders sharing a number of videos of attack and burning of BJP offices in villages.

"The BJP now has 18 MPs and 77 MLAs in West Bengal. We will respond in adequate measure within the constitutional framework. National president’s visit reaffirms party’s unwavering commitment towards protecting our karyakartas at a crucial time like this," said BJP IT cell head and co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya.

The party also said that so far more than 140 BJP workers have lost their lives during the tenure of Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Replicating its Kerala model of protesting against "political killings" in West Bengal, BJP had last organised an event to offer "tarpan" and carry out “pind daan” (offering to the departed soul to free it from the cycle of birth and give peace and solace to the soul) to nearly 80 party workers, alleging that they were killed in political violence in the state since 2013, two years after TMC came to power in the state.

BJP general secretary in-charge for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the party will hit the streets to answer the TMC for the violence it has "sponsored" against the BJP workers.