West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee trails in Nandigram

Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 02 2021, 10:46 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:46 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was Sunday trailing her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 3460 votes after two rounds of counting, officials said.

According to trends available from 120 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, the TMC is ahead in 75, BJP 43 and Independents 2.

Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced.

In Singur seat, TMC minister and candidate Becharam Manna is leading his nearest rival Rabidranath Bhattacharya of the BJP after first round of counting.

TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, the seat vacated by Mamata Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, is leading, and so is Firhad Hakim, a minister, from the Kolkata Port constituency.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Assembly Elections 2021
Nandigram
TMC

