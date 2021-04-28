West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Alipurduars Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Alipurduars Assembly Constituency (AC No 12) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Alipurduars Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sourav Chakraborty(GHUTISH) won Alipurduars constituency seat by a margin of 6.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate Biswa Ranjan Sarkar by 11958 votes. Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Alipurduars assembly constituency.