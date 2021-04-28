West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Amta Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Amta Assembly Constituency (AC No 181) in Haora district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Amta Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Asit Mitra won Amta constituency seat by a margin of 2.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tushar Kanti Sil by 4504 votes.

