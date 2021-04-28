West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Arambagh Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Arambagh Assembly Constituency (AC No 200) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Arambagh Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Krishna Chandra Santra won Arambagh constituency seat by a margin of 18.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Asit Malik by 36457 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Arambagh assembly constituency.