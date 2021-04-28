West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ashoknagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ashoknagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dhiman Roy won Ashoknagar constituency seat by a margin of 11.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Satyasebi Kar by 22899 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ashoknagar assembly constituency.