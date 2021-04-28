West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ashoknagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ashoknagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dhiman Roy won Ashoknagar constituency seat by a margin of 11.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Satyasebi Kar by 22899 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ashoknagar assembly constituency.
Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes
The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug