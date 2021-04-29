West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ausgram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ausgram Assembly Constituency (AC No 273) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ausgram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abhedananda Thander won Ausgram constituency seat by a margin of 3.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Basudev Mete by 6252 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ausgram assembly constituency.