West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Baduria Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Baduria Assembly Constituency (AC No 99) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Baduria Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abdur Rahim Quazi won Baduria constituency seat by a margin of 11.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amir Ali by 22245 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baduria assembly constituency.