West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bagdah Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bagdah Assembly Constituency (AC No 94) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bagdah Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Dulal Chandra Bar won Bagdah constituency seat by a margin of 6.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Upendra Nath Biswas by 12236 votes.

