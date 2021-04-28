West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Baghmundi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Baghmundi Assembly Constituency (AC No 240) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Baghmundi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Nepal Mahata won Baghmundi constituency seat by a margin of 4.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Samir Mahato by 8587 votes.

