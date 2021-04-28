West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bagnan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bagnan Assembly Constituency (AC No 180) in Haora district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bagnan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Arunava Sen(RAJA) won Bagnan constituency seat by a margin of 16.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Mina Mukherjee Ghosh by 30197 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bagnan assembly constituency.