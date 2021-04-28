West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Baharampur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Baharampur Assembly Constituency (AC No 72) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Baharampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Manoj Chakraborty won Baharampur constituency seat by a margin of 50.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Sujata Banerjee by 92273 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baharampur assembly constituency.