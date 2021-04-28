West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Baishnabnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Baishnabnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 54) in Maldah district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Baishnabnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Swadhin Kumar Sarkar won Baishnabnagar constituency seat by a margin of 2.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Azizul Haque by 4497 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baishnabnagar assembly constituency.