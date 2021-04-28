West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Balarampur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Balarampur Assembly Constituency (AC No 239) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Balarampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shantiram Mahato won Balarampur constituency seat by a margin of 5.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate Jagadish Mahato by 10204 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Balarampur assembly constituency.