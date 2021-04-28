West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bally Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bally Assembly Constituency (AC No 169) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bally Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Baishali Dalmiya won Bally constituency seat by a margin of 13.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Saumendranath Bera by 15403 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bally assembly constituency.