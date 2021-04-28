West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ballygunge Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ballygunge Assembly Constituency (AC No 161) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ballygunge Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mukherjee won Ballygunge constituency seat by a margin of 10.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Krishna Debnath by 15225 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ballygunge assembly constituency.