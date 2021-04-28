West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Balurghat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Balurghat Assembly Constituency (AC No 39) in Dakshin Dinajpur district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Balurghat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Biswanath Choudhury won Balurghat constituency seat by a margin of 1.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chakravorti Shankar by 1450 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Balurghat assembly constituency.