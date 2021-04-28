West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bandwan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bandwan Assembly Constituency (AC No 238) in Puruliya district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bandwan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Saren won Bandwan constituency seat by a margin of 9.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Besra Susanta by 20307 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bandwan assembly constituency.