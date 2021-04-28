West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bankura Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bankura Assembly Constituency (AC No 252) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bankura Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Daripa Shampa won Bankura constituency seat by a margin of 0.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Minati Misra by 1029 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bankura assembly constituency.