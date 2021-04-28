West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Baranagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Baranagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 113) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Baranagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Roy won Baranagar constituency seat by a margin of 10.50% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Sukumar Ghosh by 16100 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baranagar assembly constituency.