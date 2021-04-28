West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Barasat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Barasat Assembly Constituency (AC No 119) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Barasat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chiranjeet Chakrabarti won Barasat constituency seat by a margin of 12.40% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Chattopadhyay Sanjib by 24999 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Barasat assembly constituency.