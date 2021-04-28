West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Barjora Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Barjora Assembly Constituency (AC No 253) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Barjora Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sujit Chakraborty won Barjora constituency seat by a margin of 0.30% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Soham Chakraborty by 616 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Barjora assembly constituency.