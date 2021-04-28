West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Barrackpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Barrackpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 108) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Barrackpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Silbhadra Datta won Barrackpur constituency seat by a margin of 5.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Debasish Bhowmick by 7319 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Barrackpur assembly constituency.